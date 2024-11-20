ISO Launches Specifications for Methanol as a Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ISO 6853:2024 specifications, the first of their kind, cover the general requirements and properties for methanol specifically being used as marine fuel. Image Credit: ISO

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has launched new specifications for the use of methanol as a marine fuel.

The ISO 6853:2024 specifications, the first of their kind, cover the general requirements and properties for methanol specifically being used as marine fuel, Chevron's Monique Vermeire, convenor of the working group that developed the new standards, said on Tuesday.

"While methanol is being globally traded based on the International Methanol Producers and Consumers Association (IMPCA) reference specifications, there was no international standard specifically for methanol used as marine fuel," Vermeire said.

"ISO 6583:2024 addresses this gap by setting the requirements and limits for three methanol grades for marine: MMA, MMB and MMC.

"We used the IMPCA specifications as a starting point, with some properties less critical for marine and other fuel related aspects not covered.

"Grade MMC allows for wider tolerances in certain characteristics compared to MMB, while MMA includes additional requirements for lubricity and cleanliness."

To purchase the new standards, click here.