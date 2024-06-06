HD Hyundai Signs Air Lubrication Deal With Silverstream Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to collaborate on the installation of air lubrication systems. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Shipbuilding firm HD Hyundai Marine Solution has signed a deal with Silverstream Technologies to advance the use of air lubrication systems in shipping.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to collaborate on the installation of air lubrication systems on ships being worked on by HD Hyundai, Silverstream said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Silverstream's air lubrication system cuts ships' bunker consumption by 5-10% by introducing air bubbles between the hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction.

"This MOU will facilitate collaboration between the parties to support the installation of the Silverstream® System on existing vessels where HD Hyundai Marine Solution are engaged in the installation and system integration engineering on behalf of vessel owners," Silverstream said in the post.