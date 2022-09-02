Yara Marine Launches New AI-powered Voyage Planner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mikael Laurin, Head of Vessel Optimization, Yara Marine Technologies. Image Credit: Yara Marine Technologies

Yara Marine has unveiled a new AI-powered voyage planning system, Route Pilot AI.

The system AI uses a concept known as 'digital twin modelling' to simulate a vessel's operational parameters, allowing for the most energy efficient voyage to be realized.

In digital twin modelling, a real-time virtual representation (a 'digital twin') is made of the real-world physical vessel (the 'physical twin'), such the two are indistinguishable for practical purposes.

Analysis can then be undertaken on the digital twin to establish the most optimal voyage parameters.

Route Pilot AI builds on Yara Marine's current propulsion optimization solution, FuelOpt.

The AI-powered system draws on existing vessel data from previous voyages and historical sea conditions, and also uses machine learning to iteratively improve the AI-model's fuel optimization capabilities with each new voyage.

"Upcoming EEXI and CII regulations will require ship-owners and operators to implement immediate, future-proof solutions that ensure long-term operational efficiency and reduced emissions," said Mikael Laurin, Head of Business Line Vessel Optimization at Yara Marine.

The need is further exacerbated by other developments within the industry, such as rising costs, fuel shortages, and the ongoing crewing crisis.

"At Yara Marine, we believe that a data and automation system like Route Pilot AI offers an effective and flexible solution that allows operators to remain competitive and advance the industry's transition to Net Zero."