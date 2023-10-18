BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen overall this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $678/mt on Tuesday, in its first daily decline since October 12. The G20-HSFO Index gained $0.50/mt to $552.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $970/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.25/bl to $90.90/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $672.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $619/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5/mt to $661.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2.50/mt to $632.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.55/bl at $91.45/bl as of 6:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.67/mt rise in bunker prices.