BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices falling for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $610/mt on Tuesday, after reaching the highest level since April 25 on Monday. The G20-HSFO Index gained $1/mt to $506.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $8/mt to $790/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.19/bl to $75.90/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $9.50/mt to $626/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $555/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4/mt to $601/mt, and at Houston they slumped by $12.50/mt to $534/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl at $76.00/bl as of 9:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.