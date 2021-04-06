Seaspan Takes Two More Scrubber-Equipped Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping companies have been significant buyers of scrubber systems. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Seaspan Corporation has added two more scrubber-equipped container ships to its fleet.

The company has agreed to acquire two 8,500 TEU scrubber-equipped boxships on charter to a global liner, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ships are due for delivery during the second quarter of 2021.

"Through our broad scale, reliable services and quality solutions, Seaspan continues to develop the win-win solution to our global liner customer to facilitate their business successes in the face of tight supply market dynamics," Bing Chen, CEO of Seapan, said in the statement.

"We are confident about the prospect of continued quality growth and value creation for our shareholders throughout the market cycles."

Last week the company announced it had ordered six new 15,500 TEU scrubber-fitted container ships.