VPS Launches Strategic Partnership With Metcore International

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership is aimed at advancing industry standards and ensuring the efficiency and integrity of bunker supply operations globally. File Image / Pixabay

Global testing firm VPS has launched a strategic partnership with mass flow meter company Metcore International.

The partnership is aimed at advancing industry standards and ensuring the efficiency and integrity of bunker supply operations globally, VPS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"While MFM systems have gained global traction in bunker applications over the past decade, success hinges on more than just deploying the device," Darrick Pang, managing director of Metcore International, said in the statement.

"Taking the right approach in using the MFM system is crucial for ensuring compliance with safety standards, achieving operational efficiency and maintaining transparency and trust in measurement integrity."

The statement highlights Singapore's SS 648 standard and ISO 22192 as the primary standards for using mass flow meters to measure bunker deliveries.

"The MFM also offers the important opportunity to digitize the bunker supply chain, to further streamline this exceedingly manual process and in turn strengthen the transparency of bunker deliveries via MFM," VPS said.

"However, this will also require checks & balances as the bunker industry prepares for this digitization transition."