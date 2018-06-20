Vast Majority of Bunkering Spills Could Be Prevented: North P&I

Bunkering spills more common than instances involving tankers or oil cargoes. File Image / Pixabay

While bunker spills can occur as a result of a collision or impact, many bunker spills happen during bunkering operations and the vast majority of them could be avoided, says North P&I Club.

Pollution caused by the release of bunker fuel is more common than instances involving tankers or oil cargoes, the insurer adds, who has released a list of factors common to the underlying causes of bunker spills.

No effective watch at the bunker station, failure to monitor bunker tank levels, and the supplier exceeding maximum pressure all make the list.

"Oil pollution incidents can lead to expensive claims, where clean-up costs, fines and damages to affected third parties can reach several million dollars," says North P&I.

The full list can be found here: http://www.nepia.com/insights/signals-online/ships/preventing-bunker-spills/preventing-bunker-spills/