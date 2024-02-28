UK Reports New Attack on Ship in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A rocket was fired at a ship 60 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen at about 7:15 PM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

A rocket was fired at a ship 60 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen at about 7:15 PM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The projectile exploded about 3-5 nautical miles from the vessel's port bow.

"The crew and vessel are reported to be safe, and are proceeding to next port of call," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.