Torm to Complete Scrubber Installations by End of Q3

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's scrubber installation programme envisages a total of 60 ships with scrubbers installed.

Shipping firm Torm expects to complete its scrubber installation programme by the end of the third quarter.

The firm had scrubbers installed on 52 of its ships by the end of March, Torm said in first-quarter results released on its website this week. This figure includes scrubber retrofits the company has arranged, as well as second-hand vessels the company has bought with scrubbers already installed.

The firm's scrubber installation programme envisages a total of 60 ships with scrubbers installed, and the company plans to hit this target before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The company reported a net profit of $10.4 million in the first quarter, up from a $21.3 million loss in the same period a year earlier.