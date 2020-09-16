IMO Meetings Resume With Digital Teething Problems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The meetings would normally be held at the IMO's headquarters in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The work of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has resumed this week, with delegations meeting online because of COVID-19 lockdown measures and initial internet connectivity problems causing delays.

Extraordinary sessions of the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee, Legal Committee, Marine Environment Protection Committee, Technical Cooperation Committee and Facilitation Committee are being held digitally this week for three hours each day on September 16-18.

Technical issues disrupted most of the first hour of the meetings on Wednesday morning, with several delegates unable to be heard at first.

The work of the Marine Environment Protection Committee is of most relevance to the bunker industry, with the shipping industry waiting for more progress short-term measures to help it meet the IMO 2030 target of cutting its carbon emissions by at least 40% from 2008's levels by 2030.