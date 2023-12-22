Iran 'Deeply Involved' in Arranging Red Sea Ship Attacks: White House

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iranian intelligence was used to help Yemen's Houthi movement to coordinate the attacks, according to the US government. File Image / Pixabay

The US has accused Iran of being 'deeply involved' with arranging the recent spate of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Iranian intelligence was used to help Yemen's Houthi movement to coordinate the attacks, news agency Reuters reported on Friday, citing comments from White House national security spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

"We have no reason to believe that Iran is trying to dissuade the Houthis from this reckless behavior," the report cited Watson as saying.

Shipping in the Red Sea has come under attack from Yemen over the past month in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have instructed their fleets to avoid the Red Sea and Suez as a result, necessitating much longer routes around Africa and boosting bunker sales.