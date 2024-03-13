New York to Require Cruise Ships to Use Shore Power Connections

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The New York City Council passed legislation mandating the change last week. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in New York are set to require cruise ships to connect to shore power facilities.

The New York City Council passed legislation mandating the change last week, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

Cruise ships will be required to use shore power connections where the facilities are available and it is safe and practicable to do so.

"Cruise ships docked at the City's terminals often run dirty diesel engines while idling, generating harmful emissions that impact surrounding communities," the New York City Council said.

"Shore power allows ships to shut down engines and plug into electrical grid power while stationary."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.