Addax Energy Launches Mauritania Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Addax started supplying from Mauritania on March 8. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Addax Energy has launched a new physical supply operation in Mauritania.

Addax started supplying from Mauritania on March 8, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm has deployed two tankers in the region. At present Addax is supplying VLSFO and DMA MGO at the Nouadhibou anchorage, and the company will consider extending its operation to cover Nouakchott as well.

"This is a great opportunity to provide an efficient solution for the growing energy demands of the West African region and to contribute to its economic growth," the company said in the statement.

Bunker demand in West Africa dropped by 22% last year, according to Ship & Bunker's quarterly volumes survey.