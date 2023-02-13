BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have fallen overall so far this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined for the first session in four at most ports on Friday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $678.50/mt on Friday, taking the index to a decline of $0.50/mt overall last week. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $454.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $955/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.89bl to $86.39/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $666/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2/mt to $599/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3.50/mt to $664.50/mt and at Houston they rose by $7/mt to $637.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.11/bl at $85.28/bl as of 10:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to an $8.36/mt fall in bunker prices.