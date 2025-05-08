Ammonia Needs Respect, Not Fear: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV says an industry-wide collaboration is needed to safely transition to ammonia marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Ammonia is emerging as a key candidate to help shipping cut emissions, but its toxic and corrosive properties demand rigorous safety standards.

In its latest whitepaper, classification society DNV states the maritime industry must act now to build the competence, culture and systems needed for its safe use.

To support this transition, DNV has developed a new recommended practice in collaboration with Yara Clean Ammonia, Wärtsilä, Kongsberg Maritime, and others. It outlines safety procedures, training programs, and risk assessments tailored to ammonia's specific hazards.

According to DNV, ammonia can be safely adopted if the industry builds on lessons learned from the chemical sector and applies them proactively at sea. The company stresses the importance of training and competence, pointing to a growing gap between vessel orders and available safety programs.

Yara, which handles 20% of the global ammonia trade, has helped shape the recommended practice by sharing its long-standing experience in ammonia production, transport and risk management.

DNV says this input has been vital in developing a well-rounded and practical framework.

The shipping industry already has three ammonia-fuelled vessels in operation, with over 30 more planned. But DNV warns that without structured training and clear safety systems, the risks could undermine industry confidence and slow progress.

Flag states are encouraged to reference DNV's guidance in their approvals of new fuels under the alternative design route. This would move the industry away from a fragmented, vessel-by-vessel approach toward a unified global standard.

"We need to be respectful of ammonia as a fuel and take the right precautions, such as building a proactive safety culture and being aware of small deviations and failures before situations develop into incidents," Kirsten Strømsnes, business development leader at DNV Maritime Advisory, said.