IBIA Annual Convention in Dubai Sells Out

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention is being hosted in Dubai from November 7-9 on board the Queen Elizabeth II former liner and floating hotel. Image Credit: Accor

The IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai next month has now sold out.

The event now has a total of 250 delegates and speakers registered, an IBIA representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"We're pleased to share that this year's convention has witnessed a record number of registrations, and as a result, we have reached the QE2's maximum capacity," the representative said.

"Regrettably, this means that we are unable to accommodate any further attendees at this time.

"However, we value your interest, and in the event of any cancellations, we will keep your request on standby.

"Should any openings arise, we will reach out to you promptly.

"Please email ibia@ibia.net to be notified of any openings."

The convention will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Dubai on November 7-9.

Places are still available for the bunker surveyor training course, for which registration will remain open until November 3. To register for the course, click here.

Ship & Bunker will be attending the convention next month. To arrange a meeting with our team, email editorial@shipandbunker.com.