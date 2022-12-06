Bulker Firm Oldendorff Invests in Digital Solutions Company AOT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to optimise their fleets' performance in the face of upcoming GHG regulations. Image Credit: Oldendorff

Dry bulk shipping form Oldendorff Carriers has invested in maritime digital solutions provider Alpha Ori Technologies.

Oldendorff's stake in the firm will see one of the company's representatives join the AOT board, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

AOT takes real-time data from the shipping industry to generate insights for faster decision-making and to enable improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to optimise their fleets' performance in the face of upcoming GHG regulations.

"Oldendorff's investment is testament to management's confidence in our vision, our state-of-the-art digital solutions and the cutting-edge technologies that AOT is using to transform the shipping industry," Rajesh Unni, co-CEO of ATO, said in the statement.

"Our digital solutions harness the power of data, shaping it into insights that enable our customers to make effective decisions in a timely manner.

"We are extremely proud of our association with Oldendorff and look forward to partnering in future-proofing its fleet."