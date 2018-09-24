Wärtsilä Upgrades Scrubber Test Facilities

Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä says it has inaugurated the upgrading of its scrubber test facilities located in Moss, Norway.

The firm says the facilities are central to the development of its Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) offering, and claims to have an industry-leading market share of more than 40%.

"The development of state-of-the-art technology for enabling and enhancing environmental sustainability is an essential element in Wärtsilä's R&D strategy," says Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"By upgrading and modernising our test facilities in Moss, we are taking an important step in our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of marine operations."

Wärtsilä sees the upgrade providing several benefits, including the analysis and improvement of the interaction between engines and abatement equipment.