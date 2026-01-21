DNV Appoints Interim Group President and CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Knut Orbeck-Nilssen is appointed as interim Group President and CEO. Image Credit: Orbeck-Nilssen / LinkedIn

Classification society DNV has appointed Knut Orbeck-Nilssen as interim Group President and CEO while Remi Eriksen takes leave to undergo cancer treatment.

Eriksen was diagnosed with cancer last week and will step away from his role for a few months while beginning treatment, DNV said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Orbeck-Nilssen, currently CEO of DNV’s maritime business area, will serve in the interim role from February 1 to August 31, 2026.

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, chief operating officer of the maritime unit, will act as interim CEO for the division during the same period.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of DNV, I want to extend our warmest wishes to Remi for strength, stamina, and a good recovery,” Fredrik Baksaas, Chair of the DNV Board of Directors, said.

“It’s with great respect and humility that I step in for Remi during his absence,” Orbeck-Nilssen said.