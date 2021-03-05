Salmon Producer Mowi Arranges LNG Bunker Contract With Powerzeek Platform

The gas will be used for commissioning and training activities at Mowi's terminal on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Image Credit: Mowi

Salmon producer Mowi has arranged an LNG bunker contract for its vessels through the Powerzeek online gas brokerage platform.

Mowi has agreed to buy 200 mt of LNG through the platform, Powerzeek said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The gas will be used for commissioning and training activities at Mowi's terminal on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, the company said. Part of the gas shipment will be biogas, and Mowi has bought carbon offsets for the remainder.

The Powerzeek platform was launched in April of last year, and aims to facilitate bringing together LNG buyers and sellers. In September the firm announced it had added biogas to the platform.