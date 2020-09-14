Powerzeek Adds Biogas to Gas Bunkers Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Powerzeek: platform. File Image/ Pixabay.

Liquefied biogas (LBG) has been added to Powerzeek's online marine fuel platform, the company has said.

Powerzeek, which launched earlier this year, has said that LBG and liquefied natural gas are interchangeable, allowing the two forms of fuel to use the same delivery infrastructure.

Dag Lilletvedt, Powerzeek's chief executive, told Bioenergy News: "It is with great pleasure we add LBG as a renewable energy to our platform. Ten years ago I set up a supply chain of LBG between the UK and Sweden, which enabled a landfill gas producer in London to sell its biogas to a transport company in Stockholm."

Lilletvedt added that by including LBG on the platform "we are making it easier for these types of market players to meet and agree on the trade of this renewable energy".