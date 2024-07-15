BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 15, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $5.50/mt to $635/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since June 25

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $549.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $10.50/mt to $828.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.37/bl to $85.03/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $629.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7.50/mt to $582/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $634/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $612/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $85.02/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com