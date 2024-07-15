BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have generally declined over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $5.50/mt to $635/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since June 25.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $549.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $10.50/mt to $828.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.37/bl to $85.03/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $629.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7.50/mt to $582/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $634/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $612/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $85.02/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt fall in bunker prices.