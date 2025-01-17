BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $616.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $10.50/mt to $812/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.74/bl to $81.29/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $9/mt to $606/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $595/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $603/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $81.80/bl as of 7:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.