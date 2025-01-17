BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 17, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $616.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $7/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $10.50/mt to $812/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.74/bl to $81.29/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $9/mt to $606/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $595/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $603/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.51/bl from the previous session's close at $81.80/bl as of 7:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.84/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

