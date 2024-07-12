BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $3/mt to $640.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since July 1.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $547.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $839/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.32/bl to $85.40/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $627.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2.50/mt to $574.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $631.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1.50/mt to $609.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $85.55/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.