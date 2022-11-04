Biotechnology Firm Integrates New Barnacle Repelling Agent Into Antifouling Coatings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has developed a new method for introducing the Selektope barnacle repelling agent into marine antifouling coatings. Image Credit: I-Tech

Biotechnology firm I-Tech AB has developed a new method for introducing the Selektope barnacle repelling agent into marine antifouling coatings.

The firm has worked with Research Institutes of Sweden for the past five years on projects seeking to improve the use of Sekotape, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Antifouling products reduce the friction between ships and the surrounding water, increasing fuel efficiency and cutting emissions. Products like these are gaining in interest with the current focus on cutting GHG emissions ahead of upcoming regulations.

"The success of biocidal coatings is dependent on the sustained control of biocide release at the coating surface," the company said in the statement.

"Currently, Selektope is delivered to the surface of self-polishing copolymer (SPC) antifouling coatings due to being held in the coating matrix via electrostatic interactions with metal pigments.

"This allows Selektope to be evenly dispersed throughout the coating matrix and released at a sustained rate as the paint erodes/polishes."