New Salvage Plan for Burning Tanker Sounion in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is currently anchored, not drifting and there are no signs yet of an oil spill from the main cargo hold. Image Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

A new salvage plan has been formulated for a tanker left ablaze in the Red Sea after Houthi attacks last month.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21, before being left at anchor and having its crew evacuated the next day. The tanker is at risk of spilling its 1 million bl crude cargo into the Red Sea, which would be one of the largest oil spills in history.

A previous salvage plan was abandoned earlier this month, but a new plan is set to be put into action in the next few days, according to EU military operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES.

"EUNAVFOR ASPIDES stands ready to facilitate a new salvage operation in the coming days by providing protection to the commercially chartered ships that will tow the ship to a safe location," the organisation said in a social media post on Friday.

fires are still visible on deck.