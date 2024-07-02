41% of Tonnage Ordered in 1H24 Can Run on Alternative Fuels: Clarksons

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 16,000 TEU Ane Mærsk has been one of the methanol-fuelled ships added to the global fleet this year. Image Credit: Ulsan Port Authority

More than a third of tonnage ordered in the first half of this year will be capable of running on alternative bunker fuels upon delivery, according to Clarksons Research.

Alternatively-fuelled ships too up about a third of ships ordered in the first half, and 41% of tonnage orders, the company said in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm notes 109 orders of LNG-fuelled ships, or 51 excluding LNG carriers, 49 orders for methanol, 15 for ammonia, 42 for LPG and four for hydrogen.

In the same period of 2022, 54% of tonnage orders were alternatively fuelled.

About 50% of the current total orderbook is capable of running on alternative fuels.

"We forecast that over a fifth of all fleet capacity will be alternative fuel capable by the end of the decade," Steve Gordon, global head of Clarksons Research, said in the note.

"Investments in port infrastructure and the availability of "green" fuels continue to lag, with our Green Technology Tracker detailing 273 ports with LNG bunkering and 251 ports with shore power connection in place or planned but only 29 ports with methanol bunkering available and planned."

28.3% of total tonnage in the global fleet, or 5,838 ships, now has scrubbers fitted, while 33.5% of global tonnage, or 8,713 ships, have energy-saving technologies on board.