Euronav CEO Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

De Stoop joined Euronav as deputy CFO in 2004, was appointed CFO in 2008 and took over as CEO in May 2019. Image Credit: Euronav

Hugo De Stoop has stepped down as CEO of tanker firm Euronav after three years at the helm.

De Stoop's departure is 'by mutual agreement', and with a majority of the firm's supervisory board supporting the decision, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

CFO Lieve Logghe has been appointed interim CEO.

"The Supervisory Board wishes to thank Hugo De Stoop for his contribution to Euronav over the past two decades and its development into a world-class leading tanker company," Euronav said in the statement.

"In order to organise a smooth leadership transition, Hugo will be available to the company as a senior advisor until the appointment of a permanent successor."

