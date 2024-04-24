Spain's Scale Gas Takes on New LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is set to supply the cargo handling system for the 12,500 m3 vessel. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Enagas subsidiary Scale Gas is set to take on a new LNG bunker delivery vessel in Spain.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is set to supply the cargo handling system for the 12,500 m3 vessel, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship is under construction in China, and the Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025.

"The number of LNG-fuelled vessels continues to increase, which in turn means that more LNG bunkering ships are needed," David Wei, purchase department director at CIMC SOE, said in the statement.

"We are the leader in this segment for both ship and tank building, Wärtsilä's experience and track-record is recognized, so we select them for this project."