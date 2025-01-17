Trafigura and CF Industries Deliver First Ammonia-LPG Co-Load to Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project showcases efficient ammonia transport for partial-load ports and bunkering. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura and ammonia producer CF Industries have completed a first-of-its-kind shipment, co-loading ammonia and LPG for transport on a single vessel for a voyage from the US to Europe.

The project highlighted the efficient and economical transport of low-carbon ammonia, allowing supply to ports with partial cargo needs and supporting low-carbon ammonia fuel bunkering in the future, Trafigura said in an email statement on Thursday.

Earlier this month, ammonia was loaded onto the medium gas carrier Green Power at CF Industries' facility in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, while LPG was loaded into separate tanks in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Strict segregation requirements ensured that any crossover of liquid, condensate or vapour was prevented. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the LPG was discharged via a ship-to-ship (STS) operation in the Mediterranean for use in domestic heating and the ammonia was discharged at Tees Port for CF Fertilisers UK,” Trafigura said.

The Green Power was also used by Trafigura to demonstrate the first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer off Ceuta in July 2024.

While ammonia has been shipped globally for many years, its use as fuel for ships has been limited, primarily due to its toxic nature. However, engine manufacturers and various companies are developing technology to manage its use safely in marine engines.