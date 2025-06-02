Vard Delivers First Cyber-Notated Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyber notations confirm a vessel’s ability to prevent, withstand and recover from cyber attacks. Image Credit: Vard

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered two of the world's first vessels with cyber notation: Grampian Kestrel to North Star and Purus Chinook to Purus.

Both vessels comply with the new mandatory cybersecurity standards (IACS UR E26 and E27), which came into effect for newbuilds on 1 July 2024, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Cyber notations confirm a vessel's ability to prevent, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks.

With ships increasingly reliant on digital systems, cyber resilience is now as critical as mechanical reliability

"These two vessels were contracted in 2023, before the cybersecurity notations became mandatory, Vard said.

"This shows the dedication and strength in the work done by Fincantieri subsidiary VARD, Purus and North Star."

VARD integrated cybersecurity throughout the design and build process, supported by Vard Electro's SeaQ technology and collaboration with Lloyd's Register.

"During these two deliveries, we have developed a competency across the VARD value chain and worked together with the supply chain to create a ship-wide mindset on cyber resilience," Amrit Bhullar, SVP business development & group innovation in Vard, said.