Incoming IBIA Chair Highlights Collaboration With IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA hosted about 1,000 members at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Monday evening for its annual dinner. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Constantinos Capetanakis, the incoming chair of industry body IBIA, highlighted the organisation's work with the IMO in opening remarks at its annual dinner on Monday.

IBIA hosted about 1,000 members at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Monday evening for its annual dinner, coinciding with the IE Week series of energy-industry events in the UK capital. The event is one of the largest in the bunker industry's calendar.

Capetanakis is due to replace Timothy Cosulich as chair of IBIA in April.

"In the IMO, our comprehensive interventions multiply -- and here I would like to express my appreciation to the IMO Secretary General Mr Arsenio Dominguez, who is honoring us with his presence tonight," Capetanakis said.

IBIA has held consultative status at the IMO since 2005, allowing it to attend meetings and submit proposals to ensure the bunker industry's views on upcoming global regulation are reflected in the UN body's output. Last year the organisation hired Edmund Hughes as its IMO representative after the departure of Unni Einemo.