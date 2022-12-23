BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Carbon Markets Customer Advisor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is seeking to enhance its services in the renewables and carbon markets space. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a customer advisor on the carbon markets.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in maritime matters and a good understanding of sustainable and fossil fuels, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"With the new Customer Advisor Carbon Markets on board, we will enhance our services and support for the industry, while deepening our engagement with the customers," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will be the spokesperson and go-to-person regarding maritime GHG and new fuels regulations, both internally in the group, as well as externally.

"You are a commercially minded person with technical understanding, and you thrive with having your finger on the pulse as to sustainable and participating in all kinds of initiatives on the subject."

For more information, click here.