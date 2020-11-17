DDD-Batman Project to the Rescue on Maritime Battery Health

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery power could bring significant greenhouse gas emission cuts to smaller ships. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies has joined forces on a project to study maritime battery health.

Research institute Fraunhofer ISE, battery supplier Corvus, Carnival Maritime GmbH and DNV GL have jointly launched the DDD-Batman project, DNV said in a statement on its website Monday.

The project will aim "to develop data-driven methods for diagnostics and prognostics of battery systems," DNV said.

"At the moment, vessels that depend on a Li-ion battery system need an annual validation test of the battery's SOH," Sverre Eriksen, senior principal engineer for maritime at DNV, said in the statement.

"At DNV GL we require an annual validation testing of a battery's SoH for ships utilizing Li-ion battery systems for propulsion or manoeuvring.

"This can be quite time consuming and has some limitations in the data we obtain.

"As batteries continue to penetrate the industry, we need to improve the data we have, especially as we see batteries in operation for longer periods."

Battery power could bring significant greenhouse gas emission cuts to smaller ships, if they recharge the batteries using renewable power capacity on land. But the technology at present is unlikely to be used on a widespread basis in larger cargo ships.