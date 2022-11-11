Port of Aberdeen Takes £200,000 UK Government Funding for Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The funding will be used for a feasibility study into future power demands, low-carbon energy sources for equipment and quayside infrastructure and to develop a roadmap to decarbonise port operations. Image Credit: Port of Aberdeen

The Port of Aberdeen in Scotland has been awarded more than £200,000 in UK government funding for its decarbonisation plans.

The funding will be used for a feasibility study into future power demands, low-carbon energy sources for equipment and quayside infrastructure and to develop a roadmap to decarbonise port operations, the Port of Aberdeen said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The port is planning to participate in a demonstration crossing of a hydrogen-powered vessel from Aberdeen to Norway in 2024.

"Port of Aberdeen is at the heart of the energy transition and international trade," Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the port authority, said in the statement.

"We want to accelerate the transition to Net Zero through the development and introduction of innovative technology and processes which reduce emissions for the port, its users and supply chain.

"The funding for our 'Port Zero' project will help make this a reality."