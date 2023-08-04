BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Breaks Longest Rising Streak in 18 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined for the first session in two weeks on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in ten sessions and breaking their longest rising streak since January 2022.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $647/mt on Thursday, declining for the first time since July 20 The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3/mt to $571.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $922/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.94/bl to $85.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $7/mt to $631.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $1.50/mt tot $607.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $6/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they fell by $5/mt to $597/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl at $85.38/bl as of 9:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.