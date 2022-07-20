DNV Verifies Signal Ocean Vessel Emission Estimate Methodology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signal takes into account the voyage route as well as a vessel's age, size, speed, loading conditions, use of scrubbers and its fuel type to calculate emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV has verified the methodology used to estimate vessels' CO2 emissions in technology firm Signal Ocean's algorithms.

DNV has issued a formal letter of professional opinion recognising the validity and robustness of the emission estimates, Signal said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Signal takes into account the voyage route as well as a vessel's age, size, speed, loading conditions, use of scrubbers and its fuel type to calculate emissions.

"After the review, our qualified professional opinion is that the subject Vessel Emissions Algorithm of Signal Ocean meets the required standards detailed in MARPOL's carbon intensity calculation guidelines," George Dimopoulos, head of DNV's R&D and advisory unit, said in the statement.

"DNV invests substantially in research, development, and innovation to provide value to our customers and the society at large.

"We will continue to actively support initiatives and developments that advance digital smart solutions to tackle decarbonization of the maritime industry."