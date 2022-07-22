AIDA Cruises Takes on Biofuel Bunker Stem at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels recently bunkered the cruise ship AIDAprima with biofuel at Rotterdam. Image Credit: GoodFuels

AIDA Cruises has taken on its first biofuel bunker stem for a large passenger vessel at Rotterdam.

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels recently bunkered the cruise ship AIDAprima with biofuel at Rotterdam, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ship tested the fuel on a seven-day cruise visiting Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre and Zeebrugge.

"We continue to actively explore all opportunities to decarbonize our fleet while advancing efficiency in line with international carbon intensity reduction targets," Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said in the statement.

"With the successful start of biofuel usage, we have proven that gradual decarbonization is possible even on ships already in service.

"An important prerequisite for us as a cruise line to be able to use it is that it becomes widely available on an industrial scale and at marketable prices."