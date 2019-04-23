New Hire at Island Oil

Tuesday April 23, 2019

Island Oil Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanouil (Manos) Katsipis to its team as Senior Cargo Trader.

Katsipis us said to have over 20 years of experience in Oil Trading and Business Development, and has a particular focus on tanker chartering and hedging.

Contact details are as follows:

Manos Katsipis
Senior Cargo Trader

Island Oil Limited
145-149 Chr. Hadjipavlou Str., Christiel Building,
3036 Limassol - Cyprus

Office: +357 25889000
Office Direct Line: +357 25889228
Mobile: +357 99525408
E-mail: cargo.supplies@island-oil.com
Fax: +357 25745466
Skype ID: Manos.k_iol
Website: www.island-oil.com

  

 
 

