UPM and Bore Join Ahti Pool for FuelEU Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three of Bore’s dual-fuel ships will use bio-LNG and add their compliance to the pool. Image Credit: Ahti Pool

UPM and Bore Ltd, part of the Dutch shipping firm Spliethoff Group, have joined Ahti Pool to support shipping decarbonisation and comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Ahti Pool allows operators to use and trade ultra-low-carbon fuels like bio-LNG or e-methanol, pooling compliance across fleets, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This helps cut CO2 emissions and lower compliance costs under the new regulation, which came into force on January 1, 2025.

Bore's three dual-fuel vessels, chartered to UPM, will now run on bio-LNG and contribute their emissions savings to the pool. UPM estimates this could cut its maritime CO2e emissions by up to 16,000 tonnes annually.

"Having UPM and Bore on board as new members significantly enhances Ahti Pool's capacity to enable seamless compliance for all its members, as well as establishing a stable foundation for conformity with the IMO's Net Zero Framework," Risto-Juhani Kariranta, CEO of Ahti Pool, said.

"The companies complement our shipowner pool, which includes Neste's tanker fleet and Van Weelde Group's handysize and ultramax fleet, as well as partners such as NAPA, Carbonex, and New Asia Shipbrokers."