New Zealand/Europe Shipping Green Corridor Mooted

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kiwi fruit: low-carbon product. File Image / Pixabay.

A green corridor to ship fruit from New Zealand to Europe via the Panama Canal is under consideration by the parties involved.

Fruit marketing firm Zespri is looking at the feasibility of the project which would link up Tauranga in New Zeland with the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

Zespri’s sustainability executive officer, Rachel Depree, recognised the importance of reducing emissions from its logistics chain.

“While kiwifruit is a low-carbon product, shipping emissions make up a larger portion of the product’s overall carbon footprint at 43%," Depree was quoted as saying by trade news provider Fruitnet.

The firm wants to work with its shipping and distribution partners "to improve efficiency and find opportunities to pilot low-emissions fuels solutions as we work towards our ambition of being carbon positive by 2035", the executive added.

The shipping company involved in the project is ANL which is part of the CMA CGM group.