BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Week High

Thursday January 25, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $641/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since December 28. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $492.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1/mt to $856/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.49/bl to $80.04/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $625.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $615.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $8/mt to $598/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.37/bl at $80.41/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt rise in bunker prices.

