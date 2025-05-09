Berge Bulk Installs Carbon Capture System on Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CCS was installed on a 63,000-dwt vessel by Value Maritime. Image Credit: Berge Bulk

Bulk shipping operator Berge Bulk has installed a carbon capture system (CCS) onboard a 63,000-dwt vessel, Berge Yotei, to capture CO2 emissions from its exhaust fumes.

The system has been provided by Value Maritime and can capture up to 15 tonnes of CO2 per day, Berge Bulk said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This equates to a 30% reduction in emissions during the operations.

Value Maritime integrates carbon capture technology into its exhaust gas cleaning system called the Filtree System. Unlike scrubber systems, it removes both sulfur and CO2 from the engine's exhaust.

The CO2 is captured in a special liquid that can be offloaded onshore for later use.

CCS allows shipowners to reduce emissions without needing to immediately switch to cleaner alternative fuels.

"While we remain committed to optimising fleet efficiency, installing decarbonisation technology, and switching to new fuels, we must also capture carbon at the same time," James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk, said.