BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Risk Administrator in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 26, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire a credit risk administrator in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in business, at least two years of experience in a similar role and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Creates and updates customers in Danaos Software once credit approval is granted.
  • Creates and updates suppliers in Danaos Software. In the case of suppliers for NavTech Supplies Ltd, creates and updates the suppliers in EasyEnquiry System.
  • Applies for, manages and monitors credit insurance applications (also in consultation with CFO).
  • Provides assistance and back up to CKYCO for KYC requests from suppliers or to clients/suppliers.
  • Prepares, on a daily basis, the vessel report in relation to problematic Debtors, showing the vessel position and the outstanding amount. Information is downloaded from relevant databases and Danaos Software.
  • Assists CKYCO with insurance matters, as needed.
  • Provides general assistance to Credit Risk Department as required by GCRM.
  • Implements Group's Management System and makes suggestions for improvements.

For more information, click here.

