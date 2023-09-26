BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Risk Administrator in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the country's Limassol office in Cyprus. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire a credit risk administrator in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in business, at least two years of experience in a similar role and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Creates and updates customers in Danaos Software once credit approval is granted.

Creates and updates suppliers in Danaos Software. In the case of suppliers for NavTech Supplies Ltd, creates and updates the suppliers in EasyEnquiry System.

Applies for, manages and monitors credit insurance applications (also in consultation with CFO).

Provides assistance and back up to CKYCO for KYC requests from suppliers or to clients/suppliers.

Prepares, on a daily basis, the vessel report in relation to problematic Debtors, showing the vessel position and the outstanding amount. Information is downloaded from relevant databases and Danaos Software.

Assists CKYCO with insurance matters, as needed.

Provides general assistance to Credit Risk Department as required by GCRM.

Implements Group's Management System and makes suggestions for improvements.

For more information, click here.