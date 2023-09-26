World News
BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Credit Risk Administrator in Cyprus
Tuesday September 26, 2023
The role is based in the country's Limassol office in Cyprus. Image Credit: Island Oil
Marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire a credit risk administrator in Limassol.
The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in business, at least two years of experience in a similar role and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Creates and updates customers in Danaos Software once credit approval is granted.
- Creates and updates suppliers in Danaos Software. In the case of suppliers for NavTech Supplies Ltd, creates and updates the suppliers in EasyEnquiry System.
- Applies for, manages and monitors credit insurance applications (also in consultation with CFO).
- Provides assistance and back up to CKYCO for KYC requests from suppliers or to clients/suppliers.
- Prepares, on a daily basis, the vessel report in relation to problematic Debtors, showing the vessel position and the outstanding amount. Information is downloaded from relevant databases and Danaos Software.
- Assists CKYCO with insurance matters, as needed.
- Provides general assistance to Credit Risk Department as required by GCRM.
- Implements Group's Management System and makes suggestions for improvements.
For more information, click here.