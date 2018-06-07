DNV GL, PPG Aim to Push Hull Performance Beyond ISO 19030

DNV GL’s George Dimopoulos, Head of R&D and advisory Greece and PPG’s Tom Molenda, Global Director Marine Coatings sign the collaboration agreement. Image Credit: DNV GL

DNV GL and marine coatings player PPG have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at improving hull and propeller performance beyond the current ISO 19030 standard.

Quoting IMO data, the companies say poor hull and propeller performance costs the industry $30 billion per year in additional bunker costs and contributes to 0.3% of all man-made carbon emissions.

Released in 2017, the ISO 19030 standard defines a set of performance indicators for hull and propeller maintenance, repair and retrofit activities to improve operational performance.



"DNV GL and PPG have identified a market demand for methodologies that go beyond ISO 19030 and share a common vision to develop future requirements and solutions that enable optimum vessel performance" says Tom Molenda, PPG's Global Marine Director.

"Our goal is to enhance hull efficiency for multiple operational profiles and optimize vessel performance."

Commenting on the role DNV GL will play, Senior Research Engineer Jason Stefanatos said: "By applying DNV GL's expertise in hull degradation and operational data analysis tools, PPG will be better able to transparently demonstrate the impact of their coating solutions."