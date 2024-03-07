SEC Clears Delta Corp Merger With Coffee Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The merger being declared effective by the SEC clears the way for Coffee Holding to hold a shareholder vote on the decision on March 28. File Image / Pixabay

A merger between Delta Corp Holdings -- the parent company of bunker supplier Delta Energy -- and Coffee Holding has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The merger being declared effective by the SEC clears the way for Coffee Holding to hold a shareholder vote on the decision on March 28, Peter Shaerf, chairman of Delta Corp Holdings, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Delta Corp announced in 2022 that it would be merging with US-based Coffee Holding, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and a NASDAQ listing for the combined company.

Delta Energy delivered 249,000 mt of marine fuel in 2022, in a total of 1,780 transactions, Delta said last year in an investor presentation prepared as part of the merger. Delta Energy operates two leased barges in the ARA market and one in the UK, and has a total of 11 offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.