'Backward Step' of Scrubbers Bans Creates Uncertainty for Shipping Decarbonization Investments: CSA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber system. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Banning the use of scrubbers in territorial waters is a backward step that causes uncertainty for global shipping, the Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) says.

In a statement released to Ship & Bunker in response to scrubber bans earlier this year by Denmark and Sweden, the pro-exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) group also highlighted the apparent lack of assessments made to support the bans - contrary to IMO recommendations - and in the case of the Danish ban, noted the government's own studies showed "little or no environmental risk from scrubbers."

"Our message to other countries (and ports) that also may have considered this backward step of restricting the use of EGCS: do your own risk assessment in your own waters, per IMO guidance," CSA said.

As well as being counter to efforts to reduce port emissions and achieve decarbonization goals, CSA also noted what is perhaps the greatest danger of scrubber bans: creating uncertainty over future investments in decarbonization.

As has been discussed at length in these pages, marine scrubbers have now been in use for over two decades. During that time their uptake has been both promoted and subsidized by IMO member states, and their use formed a key part of the IMO2020 transition plan.

Now, with significant investments already made in scrubbers, ship owners and operators are being asked to make even larger investments in decarbonization efforts.

If support for scrubbers was to be withrdawn, it would understandably raise concerns among ship owners and operators that the support for certain new decarbonization technologies might also be revoked.

