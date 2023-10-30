BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Oil Jumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a large jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $671/mt on Friday, leaving its overall decline over last week at $17/mt. The G20-HSFO Index lost $1/mt to $542/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $2/mt to $946/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.55/bl to $90.48/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $668/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $7.50/mt to $601.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $656.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3/mt to $612/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.49/bl at $88.99/bl as of 7:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $11.22/mt fall in bunker prices.