Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Orders for Japan's First Methanol-Fuelled Ro-Ro Cargo Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has received orders from Toyofuji Shipping and Fukuju Shipping for two 15,570 GT methanol-fuelled ships. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has received orders for what are set to be Japan's first methanol-fuelled ro-ro cargo vessels.

The company has received orders from Toyofuji Shipping and Fukuju Shipping for two 15,570 GT methanol-fuelled ships, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The ships are due for delivery by the end of fiscal 2027.

"Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, to address the growing needs from the modal shift in marine transport against the backdrop of CO2 reductions in land transportation, labor shortages, and working style reforms, will continue to work with its business partners to provide solutions for a range of societal issues by building ferries and RORO vessels with excellent fuel efficiency and environmental performance that contribute to stable navigation for customers," the company said in the statement.